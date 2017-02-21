Banner reading 'Refugees Welcome' appears at base of Statue of Liberty

A banner reading “Refugees Welcome” was put up illegally on the base of the Statue of Liberty Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The 3-by-20-foot banner was unfurled atop the pedestal around 12:50 p.m., according to the U.S. National Park Service Police. It was affixed to the wall of the public observation deck at the base of the statue by nylon rope.

When injustice is being perpetuated, we must all stand up#RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/rz3Qtwzqco

When alerted to the presence of the banner, park rangers “immediately” made their way to the location to assess how to get it down. They were able to remove it without damaging the monument.

Visitors began posting photos to social media soon after the banner appeared.

The National Park Service said affixing a banner to the Statue of Liberty is “strictly prohibited” and that an investigation is underway to identify the people who placed it there.