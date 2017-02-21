Animal shelter needs donations for care of dog

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Clark County Animal Shelter is asking for help from the community to assist in costs associated with the care of a dog brought to the center. The shelter had previously released pictures and information regarding Maggie’s condition, and today offered an update to the situation.

Here is the direct post from the Clark County Animal Shelter’s page on Tuesday, February 21:

“Maggie went to her foster home this weekend. She had a mass taken off her shoulder, was spayed and had her teeth cleaned last week. As suspected, she also tested positive for Cushing’s Disease and will begin treatment to manage that. Maggie is such a sweet girl, she loves her bed and is so quiet and easy going. If you would like to donate to Maggie’s care you can visit our website www.clarkshelter.org and click “donate” or mail donations to

Clark County Animal Shelter

5000 Ironworks Road

Winchester, KY 40391

All donations are tax deductible. Thank you for supporting our efforts to help Maggie and animals like her.”

Below is the previous post on Clark County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page from February 12, 2017:

“Meet Maggie. Maggie came into our care last night through a series of events that lead to the discovery of her and the living conditions of her and her former owner. Please no negative comments because this truly is a sad situation and the important thing now is that Maggie is safe and her former owner is getting help. Maggie was so severely matted that we were not even sure her eyes still existed under the solid mat that covered her face. Her legs were solid casts that felt like rock. We want to thank Heather at Fairy Tails Pet Spaw for jumping into action at 6pm on a Saturday when she should have been headed home to relax after a day at work. It took Heather, her son (assistant) and our shelter director nearly 2.5 solid hours of working on this sweet girl to get her cleaned up. One of her legs is damaged, we believe from being matted so severely that the leg basically died. She has sores on her body that are now being treated and she will see a vet this week to address other issues she may have. Maggie is not currently available for adoption but if you would like to help with her current care you can do so by visiting our website www.clarkshelter.org and clicking the “donate” tab”