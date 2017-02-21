Acres scorched as firefighters battle brush fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Firefighters say a brush fire along Highwater Lane spread to nearly ten acres before they were able to get it under control Tuesday afternoon.

The Lexington Fire Department says they received a call about the fire at about 12:00 p.m. As they were traveling to the location, firefighters say they could see the smoke from Tates Creek Drive, prompting them to call in additional units.

More units were again called in, as the situation unfolded, this time from the Jessamine County Fire Department, who sent along an engine and two brush trucks.

Water from the Kentucky River was pumped in to battle the flames.

Firefighters say, at one point, flames jumped a gravel road and went up into a treeline, threatening to spread up onto another hill. Firefighters say they were able to contain it and prevent a larger fire situation.

Firefighters were able to protect two barns and a home in the area of the brush fire.

Currently, the fire has been contained, though firefighters remain on-scene keeping an eye out for hot spots or flare-ups.