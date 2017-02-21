Abused dog taken in by animal shelter, now safe in foster care

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A dog that suffered having some kind of chemical or grease thrown on him is now in good care at a foster home, according to a Facebook post from the Woodstock Spay and Neuter Clinic.

The clinic says “Kingston,” who they estimate is about one year old, has been seen by a vet and is healing from his wounds.

He is currently staying at a foster home, where he appears to be getting along with his new foster parent, and another dog in the home.

The clinic says that once his wounds completely heal he will be available for adoption.