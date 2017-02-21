Abused dog taken in by animal shelter, now safe in foster care

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A dog that suffered having some kind of chemical or grease thrown on him is now in good care at a foster home, according to a Facebook post from the Woodstock Spay and Neuter Clinic.

Kingston

Kingston (Photo Courtesy: Woodstock Spay and Neuter Clinic/Facebook)

The clinic says “Kingston,” who they estimate is about one year old, has been seen by a vet and is healing from his wounds.

He is currently staying at a foster home, where he appears to be getting along with his new foster parent, and another dog in the home.

Kingston

Photo Courtesy: Woodstock Spay and Neuter Clinic/Facebook

The clinic says that once his wounds completely heal he will be available for adoption.

