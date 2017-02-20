Wild Thyme – Scallop Ceviche

Scallop Ceviche

Ceviche, a popular dish originally from Latin America, is made by “cooking” (actually, firming) small pieces of seafood with the acid in citrus juice, most often lime. Be sure to use only very fresh seafood.

1 pound sea scallops, chopped

1/3 cup lime juice

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 large oranges

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon chopped jalapeño chile

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup slivered red onion

1/4 diced red pepper

1/4 cup diced English cucumber

1 mango diced (peel and pit removed)

1 roma tomato finely diced

1 avocado, cubed

Preparation

Mix together scallops, lime juice, and lemon zest and juice in a bowl. Chill, stirring often, until scallops turn opaque, about 20 minutes. Segment and chop 1 orange and juice the other. Add segments, juice, and remaining ingredients to scallops and stir gently to combine. Serve with tortilla chips.

