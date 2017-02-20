Voices HEaRd – The Girl Project

Vanessa Becker Weig and Jeni Benavides, with The Girl Project, stop by the studio to tell Katie Solove about “Voice HEaRd,” an event coming up on February 24th that aims to raise awareness of violence toward women.

The event will begin with a pre-show reception at Addie’s at Woodford Inn (located at 140 Park Street in Versailles,) at 6:30 p.m., with the event proper kicking off at the Woodford Theatre at 275 Beasley Road at 8:00 p.m.

For more information, head to thegirlprojectky.org, woodfordtheatre.com, or call (859) 873-0648.