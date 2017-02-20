UofL leader pledges belt-tightening to deal with shortfall

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The University of Louisville’s interim president is pledging drastic belt-tightening steps to deal with a $48 million budget shortfall at the school.

The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2lnvY9S ) reports that interim President Greg Postel told UofL trustees recently that a 4 percent shortfall means administrators will need to cut up to $48 million to balance the budget.

He says he hopes the task can be achieved without major layoffs and changes to programs.

As a result, Postel says no more than 25 percent of open positions at the university will be filled. Also, renovation and deferred maintenance projects will be put on hold, salaries will remain flat and administrative and expense reductions will be increased.

A budget draft for the 2017-2018 fiscal year should be reviewed by trustees in May.

___

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups
Read More»
University of Louisville U of L Cardinals
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Junior Bridgeman resigns from University of Louisville board of trustees
Read More»
Program allows law students to graduate in 6 years
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Program allows law students to graduate in 6 years
Read More»
﻿
More News»