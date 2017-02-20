UK Football season ticket, parking info released

LEXINGTON, Ky. – With the Wildcats riding the momentum of their first bowl berth since 2010 and another strong recruiting class, UK Athletics announced football ticket and parking information for the 2017 season on Monday.

Season tickets for Kentucky’s seven-game home schedule will be available for $310, a $30 increase from 2016 prices. Season-ticket prices offer an average savings of $135 over single-game prices for all games. Corresponding K Fund donations will remain unchanged for the 2017 season, with most seats in the 200-level once again available without a K Fund donation attached. Prices for parking passes and corresponding K Fund donations will also remain unchanged for the 2017 season. Premium season tickets in the Suite Level, Loge Level, Woodford Reserve Mezzanine Club and Field Club are $350 apiece. Public season ticket packages in Sections 201-203 and 209-211 will be priced at $240. Fans can view a seating chart with the various pricing levels here.

Limited quantities of the Kentucky Football Pocket Pass will also return for the 2017 season, which includes a mobile ticket to all seven home games for a discounted price of $205 while supplies last. This unique option gives fans the opportunity to watch games from various viewpoints with a different seat each game. Seat locations will be delivered electronically to fans’ mobile devices through the Kentucky Wildcats Gameday app.

Kentucky football will play an attractive seven-game home schedule in 2017. Southeastern Conference rivals Florida and Tennessee will come to Lexington this season and UK will also host in-state foes Louisville and Eastern Kentucky.

“The investment our football season ticket holders make in our program each season and the support they show by coming to Commonwealth on game day is the foundation of Kentucky football, particularly during this time of growth,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “We thank them for their passion and loyalty and we are committed to repaying them with a team that we can all be proud of.”

2016 season ticket holders will be able to renew their tickets online through their My UK Account beginning Wednesday. Paper invoices will be mailed in early March. The 2017 football season ticket renewal deadline is April 19.

New season tickets will also go on sale beginning Wednesday morning, Feb. 22 at UKFootballTix.com. Fans will be able to use the Kentucky Football Virtual Venue to view and compare available seat locations and see a 360-degree virtual view from the seats inside Commonwealth Stadium. Payment plans will be available for new purchases and renewals.

Fans who renew or purchase new season tickets by the following benchmark dates will have access to exclusive incentives listed below:

Benchmark 1: Renew or purchase by Feb. 28:

o Receive two (2) complimentary tickets to a select 2017-18 men’s basketball game

o Opportunity to receive “Season Ticket Surprises” throughout the benchmark period

o Ability to renew through a 4-month, no-interest payment plan

o Plus, receive all incentives in Benchmark 2

Benchmark 2: Renew or purchase by Mar. 31:

o Receive five (5) bonus K Fund priority points

o Receive an invitation to a 2017 Kentucky football facility tour

o Opportunity to receive remaining “Season Ticket Surprise” opportunities

o Ability to renew through a three-month, no-interest payment plan

The earlier fans renew or purchase new season tickets, the more opportunities they will have to receive 2017 “Season Ticket Surprises.” This year’s surprise incentives include access to Blue-White Spring Game club tickets, autographed Kentucky football memorabilia and access to complimentary ticket offers to select home and away football games. Season ticket holders will also have the opportunity to order additional single-game tickets at exclusive prices in advance of the general public and be recognized on the Kentucky Farm Bureau “Wall of Commitment” inside Commonwealth Stadium, in addition to other benefits.

Season ticket holders who are interested in changing or adding seat locations that were not purchased in 2016 will be able to view current seating availability online through the Kentucky Football Virtual Venue at UKFootballTix.com beginning Wednesday, Feb. 22. Upon finding seating they are interested in, season ticket holders may call the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 to lock in new seat locations with your renewal payment.

After the April 19 renewal deadline, season ticket holders who have renewed their seats will also have the opportunity to participate in Kentucky’s optional seat upgrade process. Those interested in participating in the process should opt in now by checking the box on the back of their paper renewal invoice or answering the appropriate question as part of the online renewal process. Those who opt in will receive a seat selection appointment time in early May and will be able to browse the Kentucky Football Virtual Venue and select upgraded seats from our entire inventory of available seats at that time.

In addition to ticket information, parking information for the 2017 season is also available. Ticket holders will be able to renew the same permits they had during 2016, with the exception of fans in the areas affected by the construction of the new Kentucky baseball stadium. These ticket holders, which are located in the Purple Lot, will be notified in advance of receiving their season ticket renewal. Parking prices and annual K Fund parking donations will remain the same. Fans can view a parking map noting the various pricing levels here. There will be no overall reallocation of parking permits this year.

Single-game ticket information will be released at a later date. This season, in response to fan feedback, UK Athletics has created a variable pricing model based on seating location and opponent to better reflect the value of each ticket and protect the investment made by season ticket holders.

Student season tickets will go on sale later this summer, and students will receive more information by email once an on sale date is determined.

Kentucky football will next take the field on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. for the annual Blue-White Spring Game. Complete ticket information about the spring game will be announced soon. The Wildcats will open the 2017 season with a game at Southern Miss on Sept. 2 and make their home debut on Sept. 9 vs. Eastern Kentucky University.