Trump to visit African American History Museum

President Donald Trump is set to visit the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture Tuesday.

The president was initially scheduled to visit the museum in observance of Martin Luther King Day but ABC News later learned that the visit was removed from his calendar due to scheduling issues and was not fully planned out.

Last week, following the joint Trump-Netanyahu press conference at the White House, First Lady Melania Trump hosted Sara Netanyahu on a visit to the museum.

The wives were accompanied by museum director Lonnie Bunch and Smithsonian Secretary David Skorton.

“Mrs Sara Netanyahu met at the White House with @FLOTUS Melania Trump, who surprised her with a visit to @NMAAHC,” read a tweet from Netanyahu’s office, along with a trio of photos of the leaders’ wives at the museum and the White House.

The first lady reportedly said in a statement afterwards of the visit, “As we remember, with deep humility and reverence, the historic plight of slavery which the Jewish and African-American people have known all too well, we rededicate ourselves to those powerful words that both our nations hold dear: “NEVER AGAIN!”