Trump names Lt. Gen. HR McMaster as national security adviser

President Donald Trump announced today that Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster is his new national security adviser.

This comes after Trump’s first NSA, Michael Flynn, resigned after misleading the vice president about his contacts with Russia.

Trump made the announcement while at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and noted that Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who has been acting NSA since Flynn left, will remain as the chief of staff for the National Security Council.

“That combination is something very, very special,” Trump said of McMaster and Kellogg.

Trump noted that he has “tremendous respect for the people I met with” for the role, including former United Nations ambassador John Bolton, who Trump said is going to work with his administration in a “somewhat different capacity.”

Retired admiral and Navy SEAL Robert Harward, an ABC News contributor, was offered the job after Flynn’s departure, but turned the position down for personal reasons, according to a senior administration source.