Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ) – A traffic stop on Interstate 64 leads to a drug arrest in Winchester.

Antonio D. Foreman, from Lexington was arrested on February 17, 2017, after Kentucky State Police pulled him over heading eastbound on Interstate 64 near mile marker 97. A traffic stop was conducted after an officer discovered the registered owner of a vehicle he was tracking had an active warrant of arrest.

During the stop, the officer smelled a strong odor, and asked the driver if there was any marijuana in the vehicle. Foreman proceeded to hand the officer a plastic bag containing possible marijuana. Following a search of the vehicle, authorities found another plastic bag inside containing a white powdery substance. The substance tested positive for cocaine in a field test kit.

Foreman was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st Degree, Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess. He is currently being held in the Clark County Jail.