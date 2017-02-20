TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures scheduled for I-75 S at Clays Ferry Bridge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting drivers to a temporary lane closure scheduled for Tuesday on I-75 southbound at the Clays Ferry Bridge.

According to KYTC, road crews will be working on bridge deck patching and repairing overhead lights.

The lane closure is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday and will last until 3:00 p.m.

During the closure, the southbound left (fast) lane will be closed between milepoints 96.5 and 99.5.

Two lanes of I-75 will remain open at all times.

 

