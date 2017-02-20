Solid Blue trade unites Boogie with The Brow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Improbable? Maybe. Impossible? Certainly not.

Remember these clips (in the video) from the UK Alumni charity games in 2012 and 2013? You’ll see a lot more of this Solid Blue fans.

Fresh off his NBA All-Star game record 52 points, the game’s MVP, Anthony Davis, will get to play alongside DeMarcus Cousins in New Orleans.

Sacramento dealt Boogie to the the Pelicans for a few guys and some future picks, including a first rounder.

Hear UK associate head coach Kenny Payne’s take on the two former Cats playing together in the attached clip.