Severe storm leaves nearly 40,000 without power in San Antonio

A severe storm ripped through parts of San Antonio early Monday morning, causing significant damages in the area and leaving nearly 40,000 residents without power.

More than 100 structures were damaged in the north side of San Antonio, Texas, San Antonio Fire Department officials told ABC News on Monday. Residential homes accounted for most of the destruction, but an elementary school and a few commercial properties were also damaged.

The brunt of the storm hit an area located just south of the San Antonio Airport, which is north of downtown. That’s where 43 homes were significantly damaged, fire department officials said. There was also a fire at an elementary school in the area that was related to the storm. Authorities said the fire was under control.

No serious injuries or fatalities have been reported at this time, Leer said, while noting that fewer than five minor injuries had been reported. The city said it is working to get up a shelter with the Red Cross.

As of 3:30 a.m. Eastern Time, there were more than 39,148 San Antonio residents going without power, according to the website of CPS Energy, a city energy provider.

While the storm totally flattened some homes, the majority of the damage was structural or related to roofing, San Antonio Fire Department Lt. Brian Leer Leer told ABC News.

