Scott County Sheriff: Search for fatal hit & run suspect underway

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has put out an attempt-to-locate on a truck they say hit and killed a man Monday morning.

ABC 36 was told this happened just before midnight on Sabin Drive in Georgetown near Cincinnati Pike.

Neighbors tell police 49-year-old Donald Savage of Georgetown was trying to get a truck to stop driving down the road when he was hit.

Deputies say neighbors tell them there have been trucks driving recklessly up and down the street.

Savage was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The hit & run vehicle is described as a silver or white full-sized diesel pickup with a partial Kentucky plate of 8678.

Witnesses say the truck had a monster energy drink sticker and an NRA sticker on the back window.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information to please give them a call.