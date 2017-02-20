REMINDER: No trash pickup on Presidents’ Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There will be no trash pickup on Presidents’ Day, Monday, February 20th, according to Lexington’s Division of Waste Management.

Residents and businesses that normally receive pickup on Monday will have their trash picked on on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Businesses with dumpsters normally serviced on Monday will have their collection on Tuesday, February 21st.

Businesses with dumpsters normally serviced on Tuesdays will have their units picked up on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Thursday and Friday pickups have not been affected.

For more information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.