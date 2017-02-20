“Peace for Parents” Seminars- KentuckyOne Health

Lisa Prewitt of KentuckyOne Health has some great news for parent’s looking for ways on how to deal with their child’s behavioral issues. Watch to find out about two upcoming seminars tackling issues that affect many children and teenagers nationwide, both in the home and at school!

Managing Difficult Childhood Behaviors at Home and at School
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Meal: 5:30 p.m. | Presentation: 6 p.m.
Yates Elementary | 695 East New Circle Road | Lexington, KY 40505

Successful Transition to Middle School
Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 6 p.m.
Julius Marks Elementary School | 3277 Pepperhill Road | Lexington, KY 40502

