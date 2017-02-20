Man dies in crash into building on Centre College campus

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a vehicle crashed into a building on the Centre College campus in Kentucky, killing one person.

Boyle County Coroner Dr. Don Hamner tells media that 47-year-old Ricky Baker of Perryville crashed the vehicle into the Horky House shortly after 7 a.m. EST Monday. No one else was hurt, and authorities say it’s unclear whether Baker had some sort of medical emergency before the crash.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The Horky House was built between 1842 and 1850 and renovated in 1992 on the Centre campus in Danville. The school says administrative offices for finance and human resources are in the building.

