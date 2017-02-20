Mild temperatures continue this week, with more rain chances

Overview: Above average temperatures continue this week, with near record high temperatures possible at times. There is a chance for a few scattered rain showers throughout the work week. Chilly, more seasonable temperatures return by the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for tonight, with an overnight low temperature of 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 67 degrees. A few spotty rain showers will be possible for late Tuesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around, with a low of 52 degrees. Rain showers will be possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers return for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 66 degrees, and mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers will be possible, with a low temperature of 53 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be possible on Thursday, with a high temperature of 70 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies continue, with an overnight low temperature of 56 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with the chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 75 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A cold front will move across Kentucky Friday night, with rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Cooler air returns to the region, with overnight low temperatures around 44 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and lingering rain showers will be possible, with a high temperature of 48 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 29 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a high temperature of 49 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers