UPDATE: Man involved in Lexington motorcycle crash dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner says that a man involved in a motorcycle crash Sunday night has died.

The coroner says the victim is 49-year-old John W. Truscott.

Truscott was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center after colliding with a passenger car near Harrodsburg Road and Palomar Boulevard at about 6:30 p.m.

The coroner says he died just after 7:00 p.m. of multiple blunt force injuries.

A woman in the passenger car suffered minor injuries.

Officers are still determining what led to the collision.

2-19-17 9:44 p.m.

