Jury: Pharmacist helped others illegally distribute drugs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A jury has found a Berea pharmacist guilty of helping other people distribute drugs illegally.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2lVneLk ) that Lonnie W. Hubbard was convicted in federal court Thursday of 73 counts of conspiracy and aiding and abetting others in the illegal distribution of drugs.

Hubbard is scheduled to be sentenced June 16. He must forfeit 32 items of property, including real estate in London and Somerset and two Chevrolet Corvettes, and cash because they were involved in money laundering or represented proceeds obtained as a result of his crimes.

Hubbard operated Rx Discount of Berea. He was indicted in 2015 on allegations that he distributed pseudoephedrine to others for the manufacture of methamphetamine. He also was accused of distributing oxycodone “outside the scope of professional practice.”

