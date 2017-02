INEZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – Martin County Schools has announced that due to widespread sickness in the county, along with poor attendance, they will not have classes for the rest of the week.

Schools will be closed from February 21 through February 24, but students will have an NTI (non-traditional instruction) day on Thursday, February 23.

Officials with the school system are hoping having the extra days will gave staff and students time to recover from their illnesses.