Search for missing man leads to discovery of remains of another missing person

ARTEMUS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Human remains were found along the Cumberland River in Knox County on Monday during a search for a missing man, but investigators say it’s not the man they were looking for, according to State Police.

Investigators were looking for 23-year old Douglas Middleton, of Artemus, who went missing February 15, 2017.

The Knox County coroner says the remains belonged to 51-year David Farmer, of Pineville, who disappeared November 20, 2016.

Investigators say Farmer was last seen at the Pineville Community Hospital.

His remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort in hopes of determining a cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Douglas Middleton is asked to call KSP Post 10 in Harlan at 606-573-3131.