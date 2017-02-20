HS hoops highlights & scores (2-20-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down the 43rd district boys quarterfinal game between Lafayette and Tates Creek.

Check out highlights in the video and check out scores from across the state below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Muhlenberg County 87, McLean Co. 53

14th District

Warren East 67, South Warren 48

16th District

Clinton Co. 81, Metcalfe Co. 51

1st District

Fulton Co. 60, Carlisle Co. 59

21st District

Lou. Holy Cross 72, Beth Haven 53

22nd District

Lou. Iroquois 70, Lou. Western 69

23rd District

Bullitt Central 81, Evangel Christian 37

25th District

Lou. St. Francis 72, Lou. Portland Christian 53

27th District

Lou. Trinity 71, Lou. Atherton 36

Lou. Waggener 69, Lou. Seneca 51

31st District

Owen Co. 73, Carroll Co. 60

33rd District

Boone Co. 91, Heritage Academy 24

34th District

Ludlow 54, Villa Madonna 48

36th District

Dayton 61, Bellevue 49

37th District

Calvary Christian 47, Silver Grove 40

38th District

Harrison Co. 63, Pendleton Co. 55

39th District

Mason Co. 54, Augusta 36

3rd District

Mayfield 102, Ballard Memorial 68

43rd District

Lafayette 56, Tates Creek 39

44th District

Madison Southern 73, Berea 30

45th District

Garrard Co. 70, Ky. School for the Deaf 8

48th District

Wayne Co. 69, McCreary Central 56

49th District

Clay Co. 56, Jackson Co. 55

Red Bird 91, Oneida Baptist 80

50th District

South Laurel 69, Williamsburg 37

53rd District

Jenkins 73, June Buchanan 68

58th District

Allen Central 44, Betsy Layne 40

60th District

Lawrence Co. 88, Phelps 53

63rd District

Greenup Co. 59, Raceland 56

64th District

Boyd Co. 86, Rose Hill Christian 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

10th District

McLean Co. 45, Ohio Co. 20

11th District

Breckinridge Co. 76, Frederick Fraize 25

Meade Co. 72, Hancock Co. 53

12th District

Edmonson Co. 66, Butler Co. 38

Grayson Co. 71, Whitesville Trinity 26

13th District

Franklin-Simpson 53, Todd Co. Central 32

14th District

Warren Central 46, Warren East 37

15th District

Barren Co. 43, Glasgow 39

Monroe Co. 84, Allen Co.-Scottsville 49

16th District

Russell Co. 53, Clinton Co. 43

17th District

North Hardin 65, Fort Knox 13

1st District

Carlisle Co. 61, Hickman Co. 26

21st District

Lou. Valley 68, Beth Haven 33

25th District

Lou. Central 84, Lou. Portland Christian 10

Lou. Shawnee 71, Lou. St. Francis 41

26th District

Lou. Assumption 49, Lou. Brown 31

Lou. Male 101, Lou. Collegiate 25

28th District

Lou. Christian Academy 77, Lou. Ballard 42

Lou. Eastern 91, Lou. Ky. Country Day 17

2nd District

McCracken County 81, Community Christian (Paducah) 27

31st District

Eminence 52, Henry Co. 42

32nd District

Simon Kenton 51, Walton-Verona 41

34th District

Ludlow 56, Villa Madonna 30

36th District

Newport 50, Bellevue 34

37th District

Calvary Christian 48, Silver Grove 9

38th District

Harrison Co. 58, Pendleton Co. 36

39th District

Mason Co. 89, Augusta 17

3rd District

Ballard Memorial 35, Mayfield 27

40th District

Bourbon Co. 64, Montgomery Co. 34

George Rogers Clark 73, Paris 33

43rd District

Lex. Tates Creek 35, Lex. Christian 32

45th District

Boyle Co. 63, Ky. School for the Deaf 14

46th District

Mercer Co. 64, Burgin 19

West Jessamine 72, East Jessamine 47

47th District

Rockcastle Co. 45, Pulaski Co. 42

Somerset 68, Casey Co. 62

48th District

Wayne Co. 69, McCreary Central 51

49th District

North Laurel 60, Jackson Co. 48

Oneida Baptist 59, Red Bird 34

50th District

South Laurel 63, Williamsburg 42

51st District

Knox Central 54, Barbourville 47

Lynn Camp 52, Pineville 38

52nd District

Harlan Co. 88, Middlesboro 49

53rd District

June Buchanan 52, Cordia 19

54th District

Leslie Co. 78, Hazard 64

Perry Co. Central 75, Buckhorn 34

55th District

Breathitt Co. 64, Riverside Christian 28

Wolfe Co. 43, Jackson City 41

56th District

Estill Co. 56, Powell Co. 47

Owsley Co. 71, Lee Co. 68

57th District

Johnson Central 55, Sheldon Clark 33

Paintsville 55, Magoffin Co. 42

58th District

South Floyd 66, Allen Central 28

5th District

Crittenden Co. 60, Livingston Central 31

Lyon Co. 45, Trigg Co. 23

60th District

Lawrence Co. 46, Belfry 41

61st District

Fleming Co. 55, Bath Co. 37

Menifee Co. 59, Rowan Co. 51

62nd District

East Carter 67, Elliott Co. 34

West Carter 53, Morgan Co. 44

63rd District

Russell 54, Raceland 21

64th District

Ashland Blazer 58, Fairview 20

6th District

Webster Co. 47, Union Co. 20

7th District

Madisonville-North Hopkins 74, Dawson Springs 34

8th District

Christian Co. 73, Fort Campbell 23

9th District

Apollo 56, Daviess Co. 52

Owensboro Catholic 59, Owensboro 51

