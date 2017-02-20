HS hoops highlights & scores (2-20-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down the 43rd district boys quarterfinal game between Lafayette and Tates Creek.
Check out highlights in the video and check out scores from across the state below.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Muhlenberg County 87, McLean Co. 53
14th District
Warren East 67, South Warren 48
16th District
Clinton Co. 81, Metcalfe Co. 51
1st District
Fulton Co. 60, Carlisle Co. 59
21st District
Lou. Holy Cross 72, Beth Haven 53
22nd District
Lou. Iroquois 70, Lou. Western 69
23rd District
Bullitt Central 81, Evangel Christian 37
25th District
Lou. St. Francis 72, Lou. Portland Christian 53
27th District
Lou. Trinity 71, Lou. Atherton 36
Lou. Waggener 69, Lou. Seneca 51
31st District
Owen Co. 73, Carroll Co. 60
33rd District
Boone Co. 91, Heritage Academy 24
34th District
Ludlow 54, Villa Madonna 48
36th District
Dayton 61, Bellevue 49
37th District
Calvary Christian 47, Silver Grove 40
38th District
Harrison Co. 63, Pendleton Co. 55
39th District
Mason Co. 54, Augusta 36
3rd District
Mayfield 102, Ballard Memorial 68
43rd District
Lafayette 56, Tates Creek 39
44th District
Madison Southern 73, Berea 30
45th District
Garrard Co. 70, Ky. School for the Deaf 8
48th District
Wayne Co. 69, McCreary Central 56
49th District
Clay Co. 56, Jackson Co. 55
Red Bird 91, Oneida Baptist 80
50th District
South Laurel 69, Williamsburg 37
53rd District
Jenkins 73, June Buchanan 68
58th District
Allen Central 44, Betsy Layne 40
60th District
Lawrence Co. 88, Phelps 53
63rd District
Greenup Co. 59, Raceland 56
64th District
Boyd Co. 86, Rose Hill Christian 39
GIRLS BASKETBALL
10th District
McLean Co. 45, Ohio Co. 20
11th District
Breckinridge Co. 76, Frederick Fraize 25
Meade Co. 72, Hancock Co. 53
12th District
Edmonson Co. 66, Butler Co. 38
Grayson Co. 71, Whitesville Trinity 26
13th District
Franklin-Simpson 53, Todd Co. Central 32
14th District
Warren Central 46, Warren East 37
15th District
Barren Co. 43, Glasgow 39
Monroe Co. 84, Allen Co.-Scottsville 49
16th District
Russell Co. 53, Clinton Co. 43
17th District
North Hardin 65, Fort Knox 13
1st District
Carlisle Co. 61, Hickman Co. 26
21st District
Lou. Valley 68, Beth Haven 33
25th District
Lou. Central 84, Lou. Portland Christian 10
Lou. Shawnee 71, Lou. St. Francis 41
26th District
Lou. Assumption 49, Lou. Brown 31
Lou. Male 101, Lou. Collegiate 25
28th District
Lou. Christian Academy 77, Lou. Ballard 42
Lou. Eastern 91, Lou. Ky. Country Day 17
2nd District
McCracken County 81, Community Christian (Paducah) 27
31st District
Eminence 52, Henry Co. 42
32nd District
Simon Kenton 51, Walton-Verona 41
34th District
Ludlow 56, Villa Madonna 30
36th District
Newport 50, Bellevue 34
37th District
Calvary Christian 48, Silver Grove 9
38th District
Harrison Co. 58, Pendleton Co. 36
39th District
Mason Co. 89, Augusta 17
3rd District
Ballard Memorial 35, Mayfield 27
40th District
Bourbon Co. 64, Montgomery Co. 34
George Rogers Clark 73, Paris 33
43rd District
Lex. Tates Creek 35, Lex. Christian 32
45th District
Boyle Co. 63, Ky. School for the Deaf 14
46th District
Mercer Co. 64, Burgin 19
West Jessamine 72, East Jessamine 47
47th District
Rockcastle Co. 45, Pulaski Co. 42
Somerset 68, Casey Co. 62
48th District
Wayne Co. 69, McCreary Central 51
49th District
North Laurel 60, Jackson Co. 48
Oneida Baptist 59, Red Bird 34
50th District
South Laurel 63, Williamsburg 42
51st District
Knox Central 54, Barbourville 47
Lynn Camp 52, Pineville 38
52nd District
Harlan Co. 88, Middlesboro 49
53rd District
June Buchanan 52, Cordia 19
54th District
Leslie Co. 78, Hazard 64
Perry Co. Central 75, Buckhorn 34
55th District
Breathitt Co. 64, Riverside Christian 28
Wolfe Co. 43, Jackson City 41
56th District
Estill Co. 56, Powell Co. 47
Owsley Co. 71, Lee Co. 68
57th District
Johnson Central 55, Sheldon Clark 33
Paintsville 55, Magoffin Co. 42
58th District
South Floyd 66, Allen Central 28
5th District
Crittenden Co. 60, Livingston Central 31
Lyon Co. 45, Trigg Co. 23
60th District
Lawrence Co. 46, Belfry 41
61st District
Fleming Co. 55, Bath Co. 37
Menifee Co. 59, Rowan Co. 51
62nd District
East Carter 67, Elliott Co. 34
West Carter 53, Morgan Co. 44
63rd District
Russell 54, Raceland 21
64th District
Ashland Blazer 58, Fairview 20
6th District
Webster Co. 47, Union Co. 20
7th District
Madisonville-North Hopkins 74, Dawson Springs 34
8th District
Christian Co. 73, Fort Campbell 23
9th District
Apollo 56, Daviess Co. 52
Owensboro Catholic 59, Owensboro 51
