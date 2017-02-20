HS hoops highlights & scores (2-20-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down the 43rd district boys quarterfinal game between Lafayette and Tates Creek.

Check out highlights in the video and check out scores from across the state below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Muhlenberg County 87, McLean Co. 53

14th District
Warren East 67, South Warren 48

16th District
Clinton Co. 81, Metcalfe Co. 51

1st District
Fulton Co. 60, Carlisle Co. 59

21st District
Lou. Holy Cross 72, Beth Haven 53

22nd District
Lou. Iroquois 70, Lou. Western 69

23rd District
Bullitt Central 81, Evangel Christian 37

25th District
Lou. St. Francis 72, Lou. Portland Christian 53

27th District
Lou. Trinity 71, Lou. Atherton 36

Lou. Waggener 69, Lou. Seneca 51

31st District
Owen Co. 73, Carroll Co. 60

33rd District
Boone Co. 91, Heritage Academy 24

34th District
Ludlow 54, Villa Madonna 48

36th District
Dayton 61, Bellevue 49

37th District
Calvary Christian 47, Silver Grove 40

38th District
Harrison Co. 63, Pendleton Co. 55

39th District
Mason Co. 54, Augusta 36

3rd District
Mayfield 102, Ballard Memorial 68

43rd District

Lafayette 56, Tates Creek 39

44th District
Madison Southern 73, Berea 30

45th District
Garrard Co. 70, Ky. School for the Deaf 8

48th District
Wayne Co. 69, McCreary Central 56

49th District
Clay Co. 56, Jackson Co. 55

Red Bird 91, Oneida Baptist 80

50th District
South Laurel 69, Williamsburg 37

53rd District
Jenkins 73, June Buchanan 68

58th District
Allen Central 44, Betsy Layne 40

60th District
Lawrence Co. 88, Phelps 53

63rd District
Greenup Co. 59, Raceland 56

64th District
Boyd Co. 86, Rose Hill Christian 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL
10th District
McLean Co. 45, Ohio Co. 20

11th District
Breckinridge Co. 76, Frederick Fraize 25

Meade Co. 72, Hancock Co. 53

12th District
Edmonson Co. 66, Butler Co. 38

Grayson Co. 71, Whitesville Trinity 26

13th District
Franklin-Simpson 53, Todd Co. Central 32

14th District
Warren Central 46, Warren East 37

15th District
Barren Co. 43, Glasgow 39

Monroe Co. 84, Allen Co.-Scottsville 49

16th District
Russell Co. 53, Clinton Co. 43

17th District
North Hardin 65, Fort Knox 13

1st District
Carlisle Co. 61, Hickman Co. 26

21st District
Lou. Valley 68, Beth Haven 33

25th District
Lou. Central 84, Lou. Portland Christian 10

Lou. Shawnee 71, Lou. St. Francis 41

26th District
Lou. Assumption 49, Lou. Brown 31

Lou. Male 101, Lou. Collegiate 25

28th District
Lou. Christian Academy 77, Lou. Ballard 42

Lou. Eastern 91, Lou. Ky. Country Day 17

2nd District
McCracken County 81, Community Christian (Paducah) 27

31st District
Eminence 52, Henry Co. 42

32nd District
Simon Kenton 51, Walton-Verona 41

34th District
Ludlow 56, Villa Madonna 30

36th District
Newport 50, Bellevue 34

37th District
Calvary Christian 48, Silver Grove 9

38th District
Harrison Co. 58, Pendleton Co. 36

39th District
Mason Co. 89, Augusta 17

3rd District
Ballard Memorial 35, Mayfield 27

40th District
Bourbon Co. 64, Montgomery Co. 34

George Rogers Clark 73, Paris 33

43rd District
Lex. Tates Creek 35, Lex. Christian 32

45th District
Boyle Co. 63, Ky. School for the Deaf 14

46th District
Mercer Co. 64, Burgin 19

West Jessamine 72, East Jessamine 47

47th District
Rockcastle Co. 45, Pulaski Co. 42

Somerset 68, Casey Co. 62

48th District
Wayne Co. 69, McCreary Central 51

49th District
North Laurel 60, Jackson Co. 48

Oneida Baptist 59, Red Bird 34

50th District
South Laurel 63, Williamsburg 42

51st District
Knox Central 54, Barbourville 47

Lynn Camp 52, Pineville 38

52nd District
Harlan Co. 88, Middlesboro 49

53rd District
June Buchanan 52, Cordia 19

54th District
Leslie Co. 78, Hazard 64

Perry Co. Central 75, Buckhorn 34

55th District
Breathitt Co. 64, Riverside Christian 28

Wolfe Co. 43, Jackson City 41

56th District
Estill Co. 56, Powell Co. 47

Owsley Co. 71, Lee Co. 68

57th District
Johnson Central 55, Sheldon Clark 33

Paintsville 55, Magoffin Co. 42

58th District
South Floyd 66, Allen Central 28

5th District
Crittenden Co. 60, Livingston Central 31

Lyon Co. 45, Trigg Co. 23

60th District
Lawrence Co. 46, Belfry 41

61st District
Fleming Co. 55, Bath Co. 37

Menifee Co. 59, Rowan Co. 51

62nd District
East Carter 67, Elliott Co. 34

West Carter 53, Morgan Co. 44

63rd District
Russell 54, Raceland 21

64th District
Ashland Blazer 58, Fairview 20

6th District
Webster Co. 47, Union Co. 20

7th District
Madisonville-North Hopkins 74, Dawson Springs 34

8th District
Christian Co. 73, Fort Campbell 23

9th District
Apollo 56, Daviess Co. 52

Owensboro Catholic 59, Owensboro 51

