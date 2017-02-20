Gun theft leads to meth bust at hotel

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is in custody after Williamsburg police Officers find drugs and a stolen gun in a local motel room.

Travis Partin, 34, of Jellico was arrested on February 19, 2017 when officers were responding to another incident.

They arrived at the Budget Inn Motel in search of a woman matching the description of a female who had stolen a gun from a residence near Highway 25S the previous day. The homeowner reported a .38 caliber revolver missing after he had allowed a woman into his home, because she has claimed to have been beaten by her boyfriend and needed a place to stay. However, shortly after she stated she was a prostitute, to which the homeowner declined her advances and she left.

Authorities located the woman at the motel and admitted to stealing the handgun and then selling it. She did show signs of injury.

The officers than went to another motel room where they found Partin. During a search of the room they found approximately eight grams of methamphetamine under the bathroom sink, several needles hidden in the toilet tank, and a .22 caliber Colt Peacemaker revolver hidden in the motel wall. The man denied the items were his, saying they all belonged to the female. Partin was arrested and charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, First-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

The woman was transported by an ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.