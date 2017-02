FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- On Monday Governor Matt Bevin appointed Thomas P. Dupree, Jr. as Fayette County Judge Executive.

The Governor’s Office says Dupree has more than 30 years experience in the securities industry, currently serving as an investment advisor with Dupree Financial Group, which he founded in 2003.

Dupree will serve until the position is filled in accordance with the results of the November 2018 midterm election, according to officials.