Dog saved from neighborhood drain pipe

SHARPSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Daisy the dog is saved, thanks to the Sharpsburg Fire Department and some local volunteers.  The Sharpsburg Fire Department posted the following entry on their Facebook page on Monday:

“Well, it turned out to be an interesting evening in Sharpsburg! The Sharpsburg Fire Dept along with some folks in the community worked for over 3 hours to free a 8 year old dog named Daisy from a drain pipe in Oakland Subdivision!  Johnny Baber’s little buddy is back home.  Thanks to all that helped!!”

 

 

 

