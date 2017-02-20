DENSE FOG ADVISORY, clearing skies & warm later today

DENSE FOG ADVISORY for most of the viewing area until 9:00 A.M. EST, expect visibility to be less than a quarter mile in spots.  Once morning fog starts to mix out our skies will clear and temps will warm into the upper 60’s, skies will be mostly sunny.  Increasing clouds and mild overnight with more fog expected Tuesday morning.  Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with warm temps near 70 degrees, expect rain showers to develop late Tuesday night into Wednesday.  Temps stay warm all week with thunder possible Friday afternoon, high temps will be in the middle 70’s Friday and fall into the 50’s for the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke

