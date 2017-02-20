Chew Dinner Series – LexEffect

Kaelyn Query, with LexEffect, returns to the studio with Andrew Barnes, from Prayer Mountain Mushrooms, as they tell Doug High about the next installment of the popular Chew Dinner Series.

February begins a four-month themed series of dinners, all tied around the theme of elements.  February’s installment will feature dishes inspired by fire!

The dinner will be held on February 22nd at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall, located at 720 Bryan Avenue in Lexington.

Dinner will run from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., and ticket holders will enjoy a cocktail hour with drinks and hors d’ouevres along with a three-course meal prepared by Chef Darren Pirozzi from Local’s Craft Food & Drink.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, head to http://www.chewdinnerseries.com/, or call (859) 230-5365.

