Charismatic, 1999 Horse of the Year, dies months after returning to U.S.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- Preakness, Kentucky Derby, and 1999 Horse of the Year winner Charismatic has died.

The announcement came Sunday evening from Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Center.

The 20-year-old stallion just came to Old Friends from Japan in December.

It is unclear why the stallion died. Old Friends says a necropsy will be done.

President Michael Blowen said in a press release everyone at the farm is inconsolable. He went on to say Charismatic was a tough horse that deserved a longer retirement.

