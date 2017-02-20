Boil Water Advisory Issued for Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A release from the City of Nicholasville Utilities is calling for a boil water advisory for all City of Nicholasville consumers located north of Edgewood Drive, west of Shun Pike, and the Squires Lake Area, Meadowlark Subdivision area, Rainbow Drive, and all customers west (outside) of the Nicholasville bypass.

The advisory is being issued due to a water main break.  The break has been isolated and is now being repaired, however the advisory will remain in effect until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21st.

Customers in the affected area should boil their water for at least three minutes before it is used for drinking or cooking.

