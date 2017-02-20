Berea College students to hold refugee simulation

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Student groups at Berea College have planned what the school is calling a dynamic learning experience to provide a glimpse into what many immigrants and refugees endure when fleeing from their homes and seeking safety in a new community.

The simulation, which begins at 1:00 p.m. on February 25, seeks to bring a balanced conversation to immigration policy that affirms both the perspective of refugees and that of the receiving community.

During the simulation, participants will be divided into small family groups and assigned a new cultural identity, representing one of the region’s six main resettled refugee populations. These small groups then travel through the simulation, where they will encounter hardships that are common to migrants. Individuals can take part on one’s own or participate with a group of friends, according to a news release from the college.

This program is designed by the Global Human Project, based in Louisville, which the school says provides a timely way to explore immigration and refugee issues prominent in current headlines.

This event is co-sponsored by the Center for Excellence in Learning Through Service (CELTS), the Center for International Education (CIE), the Willis D. Weatherford Campus Christian Center (CCC) and 13 student organizations, such as People Who Care, First Year Bonner Scholars, Cosmo Club, Muslim Student Association, African Student Association, Psychology Club, Intervarsity, and Berea College Student Nurses, among others.

The simulation is free, but registration is required. You can register on the CELTS Facebook page or in person at the event, which takes place at the Woods-Penniman Building and the Alumni Activities room on Berea’s campus on Saturday, February 25th.

“Family” groups will be able to begin the simulation on a rolling basis beginning at 1pm through 2:30pm. The simulations generally last 1-2 hours.

For more information contact Sarah Rohrer, Associate Director, CELTS (Center for Excellence in Learning through Service) at 859-985-3804 or Sarah_Rohrer@berea.edu.

Please note: Due to the nature of the issues being addressed this experience is not designed for young children. Please use discretion if you choose to make this a family experience.