AG investigator named Officer of the Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – An investigator in the Attorney General’s Office has been named the Appalachia HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Task Force Officer of the Year for 2016.

Out of about 350 federal, state, and local AHIDTA officers, Anthony Janutolo received the award in recognition of his significant investigative impact, dedication to the task force mission, professionalism, and strong ethics and integrity.

“Investigator Janutolo’s commitment to protecting Kentucky families is a true example of what makes the Office of the Attorney General a great success,” Beshear said. “His achievement is well-deserved, and I applaud his efforts to combat drug trafficking in the Appalachian region and across the United States.”

The overall mission of the Appalachia HIDTA is to measurably reduce the impact of regional marijuana production, trafficking, and distribution in the Appalachia region and other parts of the United States through multi-agency collated and co-mingled initiatives that attack, disrupt and dismantle the drug trafficking and money laundering organizations operating within the Appalachia HIDTA area.