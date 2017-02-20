2 Kentucky students send biology experiment into space

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – An experiment developed by two Kentucky students has been sent into space.

The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2mc4mn8 ) reports Will Casto and Danielle Gibson are students at the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics, a high school at Morehead State University. Their cell culturing biology experiment was aboard a SpaceX rocket that launched Sunday from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket is headed to the International Space Station.

The students are examining the behavior of smooth muscle cells as they acclimate to a microgravity environment. The students will access a live video feed and data of their experiment.

Casto and Gibson were in Florida to see the flight launch. They say the experiment will stay in space for a minimum of six weeks.

