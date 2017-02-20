2 arrested after assault investigation in Laurel Co.

LILY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff says two people are behind bars after a man was assaulted at a home on Hopkins Cemetery Road at about 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Sheriff says deputies determined that the victim had been invited to the home, but when he got there, 35-year-old Jamie Gambill punched him.

Afterwards, investigators say Gambill and his girlgriend, 26-year-old Taylor Brock, tried to clean up the victim’s blood from inside and outside the home.

Both were arrested, and both charged with tampering with physical evidence. Additionally, Bamgill was charged with assault.

Both were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.