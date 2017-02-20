11 travelers pass security at JFK without proper screening: Sources

There was a security breach at JFK Airport in New York Monday morning after 11 passengers were able to pass through a metal detector that was not supervised by a Transportation Security Administration officer, sources briefed on the incident tell ABC News.

Three of those passengers set off the detector’s alarm and continued to their gate. Their carry-on bags were placed on a conveyor belt and screened by a TSA officer.

According to a statement from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the incident occurred sometime between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. at JFK’s Terminal 5 at a TSA PreCheck checkpoint. It took TSA two hours to notify the Port Authority of the security breach.

Sources briefed on the incident told ABC News that security camera footage clearly captured images of the three passengers who set off the magnetometer and later boarded a JetBlue flight to San Francisco. Those individuals were given extra screening upon arrival at SFO, according TSA and Port Authority.

JetBlue declined comment and referred ABC News to TSA.

In a statement, the TSA said there was a “possible security incident” and that “early reports indicate 3 passengers did not receive required secondary screening after alarming the walk through metal detector.”

“TSA conducted security measures at the passengers’ arrival airport. TSA works with a network of security layers both seen and unseen. We are confident this incident presents minimal risk to the aviation transportation system,” the statement added. “Once our review is complete, TSA will take appropriate action.”