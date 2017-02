BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Two inmates who escaped from jail in Pineville have now been caught.

Bell County E911 says Middlesboro police caught 36-year-old escapee Robert Cox Saturday.

E911 operators say Cox and another inmate, Joshua Nelson, escaped in early February after appearing in court.

Nelson was caught later that day in Tennesseee and gave information that helped officers find Cox.