Spring-like temperatures…

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

High pressure has moved in clearing our skies which will allow fog to develop late. The fog will burn off in the morning and President’s Day will feel a lot more like late March with temperatures around 70. A chance of a few showers could arrive on Tuesday but our next major weather event will occur on Friday with a chance of spring-like thunderstorms.

Tonight: patch fog developing, Low 44

Monday: Becoming mostly and unseasonably mild, High around 70

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and mild, High 67

Wednesday: increasing clouds late day and unseasonably mild, High 70

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy with 50% of showers late, High 69

Friday: A 70% of spring-like showers and thunderstorms, High 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy and colder, High around 50

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High 49

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Drier and warmer for your Sunday
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Rain chances return for Saturday, yet mild temperatures continue
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Sunny & warm Friday, mild weekend ahead
Read More»
﻿
More News»