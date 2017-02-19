Spring-like temperatures…

High pressure has moved in clearing our skies which will allow fog to develop late. The fog will burn off in the morning and President’s Day will feel a lot more like late March with temperatures around 70. A chance of a few showers could arrive on Tuesday but our next major weather event will occur on Friday with a chance of spring-like thunderstorms.

Tonight: patch fog developing, Low 44

Monday: Becoming mostly and unseasonably mild, High around 70

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and mild, High 67

Wednesday: increasing clouds late day and unseasonably mild, High 70

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy with 50% of showers late, High 69

Friday: A 70% of spring-like showers and thunderstorms, High 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy and colder, High around 50

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High 49