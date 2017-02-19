Man fighting life-threatening injuries after Lexington motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A man is fighting life threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Lexington Sunday night.

Police say the man on the motorcycle and a woman in a passenger car crashed around 6:30 p.m. near Harrodsburg Road and Palomar Boulevard.

Officers are still trying to figure out how the crash happened.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries while the woman had minor injuries.

According to police, the motorcycle driver was wearing full safety gear including a helmet.