RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Madison County woman has been arrested for allegedly burning a two-year-old child.

The Richmond Register reports 29-year-old Britney Faris is charged with child abuse.

According to the paper, state police responded to Baptist Health Richmond in early February after a two-year-old was brought there with second and third degree burns to the feet, butt, and genitals.

The child was taken to a burn center in Cincinnati for treatment.