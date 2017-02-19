Longtime Lexington Legends pitching coach Charley Taylor dies

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Longtime Lexington Legends pitching coach Charley Taylor has died.

Taylor died Saturday night after a long fight with cancer.

He served as pitching coach for eight seasons, part of a 31 year career in professional baseball.

“Charley Taylor was well known to everyone associated with the Legends for his long tenure as pitching coach,” said Legends President/CEO Andy Shea, “and those who got to know him, including the players he worked with, Legends fans and Legends employees, will remember him as a gentleman who always had a kind word for everyone. It was a pleasure to be around Charley. He will be greatly missed.”