Longtime Lexington Legends pitching coach Charley Taylor dies

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Longtime Lexington Legends pitching coach Charley Taylor has died.

Taylor died Saturday night after a long fight with cancer.

He served as pitching coach for eight seasons, part of a 31 year career in professional baseball.

“Charley Taylor was well known to everyone associated with the Legends for his long tenure as pitching coach,” said Legends President/CEO Andy Shea, “and those who got to know him, including the players he worked with, Legends fans and Legends employees, will remember him as a gentleman who always had a kind word for everyone.  It was a pleasure to be around Charley.  He will be greatly missed.”

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Charismatic
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Charismatic, 1999 Horse of the Year, dies months after returning to U.S.
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Participants enjoy warmer than usual Polar Plunge
Read More»
Lexington Legends Big L baseball
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Lexington Legends hold National Anthem try-outs
Read More»
﻿
More News»