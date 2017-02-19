Iraqi PM announces offensive to liberate western Mosul

Iraq has launched an offensive to retake western Mosul from ISIS, prime minister Haider al-Abadi said Sunday morning.

“We announce the start of a new chapter of Mosul operations to liberate the right side of Nineveh [Mosul] as we did with the other part,” Al-Abadi said in a televised address. “I declare to our brave forces to proceed with courage to liberate the other side of Mosul and to liberate its peoples from Daesh [ISIS] oppression forever.”

Iraqi forces retook control of eastern Mosul from ISIS in January.

About 178,000 civilians have been forced to flee to refugee camps because of the ongoing conflict in Mosul.

The Iraqi announcement comes one day after the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Syria Democratic Forces said that the predominantly-Kurdish SDF retook the northern Syrian village of Jawees from ISIS.

