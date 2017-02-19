Iran, NKorea officials: Let's strengthen relationship

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Officials from both countries say Iran and North Korea want to strengthen relations.

A Sunday report by ICANA.ir, the news agency of Iran’s Parliament, quotes parliament speaker Ali Larijani as saying: “We have always been after stability of relations with North Korea.”

Larijani was addressing Choe Thae-bok, visiting chairman of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly. He also said both countries should improve economic relations.

Thae-bok responded, saying: “North Korea is seeking improved relations with Iran.” He also praised Iran’s economic and defense improvements.

The report said both officials complained about “interventions in independent countries” by the United States.

Thae-book is in Iran to participate in an international conference in support of the Palestinians.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Unidentified man in photo called suspect in Indiana girls' killings
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
ICE arrests man who escaped Illinois prison in 2003
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
WATCH: Rep. Adam Schiff calls Trump's comment about press 'most alarming' remark since election
Read More»
﻿
More News»