RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ)- According to EKU President Michael Benson, a water main break is impacting all of Richmond.

Benson tweeted at someone wondering why there was no water on campus at EKU.

The University has put out a boil water advisory. The notice says Aramark will remain open for food service.

Benson said in his tweet Richmond will send out notice of the main break soon.