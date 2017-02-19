Dense Fog Advisory…

Widespread dense fog will be around tonight but by midmorning will be mostly gone giving us a mostly sunny Monday. A weak storm system will kick off a few showers on Tuesday but our next major weather event will move in on Friday with the possibility of strong thunderstorms developing. Temperatures throughout the week will be well above normal in the 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight: Chilly with patch fog developing, Low 44

Monday: Becoming mostly and unseasonably mild, High around 70

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and mild, High 67

Wednesday: increasing clouds late day and unseasonably mild, High 68

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy with 50% of showers late, High 69

Friday: A 70% of spring-like showers and thunderstorms, High 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy and colder, High around 49

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High 51