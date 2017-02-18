UK Police K-9 dies from cancer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-  The UK Police Department is mourning the death of a retired K-9 tonight.
According to the department, Becka died yesterday after fighting lung cancer.
The department says Becka was its first K-9 and served with UK police for almost ten years.
The police say she even kept coming to work with her handler Lt. Robert Turner after she retired.

