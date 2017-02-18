Thieves lock employees in freezer while robbing restaurant

Mt. Sterling, Ky. (WTVQ)-  Police in Mount Sterling are investigating a robbery that left employees at the Steak ‘n Shake there locked in a freezer.
Police say around 4:30 this morning, three masked men came into the restaurant with guns and locked employees in a cooler.
According to officers, the robbers took cash, but they’re not sure how much.

