Mt. Sterling, Ky. (WTVQ)- Police in Mount Sterling are investigating a robbery that left employees at the Steak ‘n Shake there locked in a freezer.
Police say around 4:30 this morning, three masked men came into the restaurant with guns and locked employees in a cooler.
According to officers, the robbers took cash, but they’re not sure how much.
Thieves lock employees in freezer while robbing restaurant
0 Comments for this article
Tags: Employees, freezer, Kentucky, Mount Sterling, robbery, steak 'n shake
Mt. Sterling, Ky. (WTVQ)- Police in Mount Sterling are investigating a robbery that left employees at the Steak ‘n Shake there locked in a freezer.