State Police investigating after man reportedly shot two people in Owen County

OWENTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- State Police in Owen County are looking for a man troopers say shot two people.

According to troopers, it appears 23-year-old Derrick Thomas from Mount Sterling fought with 54-year-old James Neal in an Owenton home.

During the fight, Thomas reportedly shot Neal in the hand and leg, and shot 25-year-old Amber Neal in the arm.

Troopers say Thomas left the house in a gray Mitsubishi Galant with license plate number 124-vet.

Both victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to troopers, Thomas is considered armed and dangerous.

He could be with his girlfriend 22-year-old Elizabeth Neal and their two young kids in the Mount Sterling or Winchester areas.

Troopers say if you see him, do not approach. Just call state police.