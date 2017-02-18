Participants enjoy warmer than usual Polar Plunge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Today’s Polar Plunge not so much of a challenge in this warm weather.
The Polar Plunge takes place every year to benefit the Special Olympics.

“It was kind of cold today. Nice and warm outside. I’ve done this for six years now and today was a warm day,” said Ron Dawsey, who participated in the plunge.
“It was cold. It was real cold. Once you hit the water, it takes your breath away. It was chilly for sure,” Sean Givvoney, who participated in the plunge.
Not only did people plunge, there was also a costume contest.

