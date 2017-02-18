Man shot to death in Pulaski County

Pulaski County, Ky. (WTVQ)- A 37-year-old man has died after a shooting last night in Pulaski County.
According to the county sheriff, 31-year-old Erik Hardwick, has been arrested and charged with murdering Joshua Oakes.
The sheriff says witnesses tell deputies Oakes and Hardwick were arguing at Hardwick’s house on Pumphouse Road last night at around 8 p.m.
Witnesses also told deputies that Hardwick ran away after shooting Oakes.
The sheriff’s office says deputies searched for Hardwick throughout the night, finally finding him this morning on Old Pumphouse Road.

